Obama calls Japan's premier's visit 'historic'

1 hour 40 minutes 52 seconds ago December 28, 2016 Dec 28, 2016 Wednesday, December 28 2016 December 28, 2016 6:55 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii - President Barack Obama says Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor is a "historic gesture" that shows the power of reconciliation.

Obama is speaking at Pearl Harbor along with Abe. It's the first such joint visit by U.S. and Japanese leaders.

The president says Abe's presence is a reminder of what's possible between nations and peoples. He says it shows that wars can end and enemies can become allies.

Obama says it shows "the fruits of peace always outweigh the plunder of war."

Obama says the U.S.-Japan relationship is now a cornerstone of peace in the world. He says the alliance has never been stronger.

Obama singled out Pearl Harbor survivors in the audience saying the nation salutes them.

