Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is awarding Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.
Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for "faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations."
