Obama awards Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

January 12, 2017
Source: ASSOCIATED PRESS
By: ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama is awarding Vice President Joe Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A teary-eyed Biden accepted the medal, the highest civilian honor, at a ceremony at the White House Thursday.

Obama says he is bestowing the honor on Biden for "faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and a lifetime of service that will endure through the generations."

