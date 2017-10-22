68°
O'Reilly says he was one of many accused at Fox

1 hour 47 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, October 22 2017 Oct 22, 2017 October 22, 2017 2:42 PM October 22, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK - Bill O'Reilly says after 21st Century Fox fired founding CEO Roger Ailes following harassment charges, he was one of scores of male employees at Fox News Channel who were accused of harassment.
  
A spokesman for O'Reilly released the statement Saturday in response to 21st Century Fox acknowledging that it knew a news analyst had threatened to file a sexual harassment lawsuit against him when it renewed his contract in February. The New York Times reported Saturday the company renewed the contract after O'Reilly reached a $32 million settlement.
  
O'Reilly says 21st Century Fox paid out close to $100 million dollars to settle all the cases brought by dozens of women.
  
The statement adds that in his 20 years at the channel not one complaint was filed against him by a co-worker, even on the anonymous hotline.

