O'Neal Lane bridge over Jones Creek closed until further notice

BATON ROUGE – Traffic officials announced Tuesday that the O’Neal Lane Extension Bridge over Jones Creek will be closed until further notice.

The East Baton Rouge City-Parish Department of Transportation said the closure began Tuesday.

The bridge is located approximately a half mile north of George O’Neal Road. Officials say drivers should detour to George O’Neal Road to Jones Creek Road to S. Harrells Ferry Road.