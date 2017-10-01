O.J. Simpson release difficult for Goldman family

LAS VEGAS - The family of the man slain with Nicole Brown Simpson in 1994 knew that O.J. Simpson would be released on parole but says his actual release "is still difficult for us knowing he will be a free man again."

Fred and Kim Goldman released a statement Sunday through spokesman Michael Wright saying they respect the Nevada Parole Board's decision to release Simpson after nine years in prison for his conviction in a Las Vegas armed robbery case.

They also say they'll continue to pursue payment of $33.5 million judgment awarded in 1997 after Simpson was found civilly liable for the death and will keep advocating for domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform.

Simpson is now 70. He maintains the botched hotel-room confrontation that sent him to prison in Nevada was an effort to retrieve memorabilia stolen from him after he was acquitted in 1995 of killing his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles.