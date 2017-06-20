76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

O.J. Simpson getting July 20 parole hearing date in Nevada

1 hour 10 minutes 22 seconds ago June 20, 2017 Jun 20, 2017 Tuesday, June 20 2017 June 20, 2017 3:48 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

LAS VEGAS - Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.

  

State Board of Parole Commissioners official David Smith said Tuesday the 70-year-old Simpson is due to appear July 20 before a panel of four parole commissioners who could approve his release Oct.1.

  

Simpson will be at the Lovelock Correctional Center, where he has been serving his nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

  

Commissioners will be in a hearing room in Carson City, and they will question Simpson by closed-circuit TV.

  

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in Los Angeles in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

  

He was found guilty in Las Vegas in 2008 of orchestrating an armed confrontation in 2007 with two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days