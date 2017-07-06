NYPD mobile command centers to be retrofitted

83°
July 06, 2017
NEW YORK - The New York Police Department says it plans to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its mobile command centers after the fatal shooting of a police officer as she sat in one.
 
NYPD spokesman Peter Donald said Thursday the department plans to begin retrofitting 72 of the RV-like vehicles as a safety measure.
 
The original program had the nation's largest police department adding the protection only to its roughly 3,800 marked and unmarked patrol cars and not the command centers.
 
Wednesday's killing of Officer Miosotis Familia by a gunman who blasted a bullet through an ordinary window left some people wondering if enough was done to protect her.
 

