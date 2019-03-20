NYPD makes fake wall after suspect writes '#LoveTrump' throughout subway station

NEW YORK - Police in New York City said they built a fake wall at a Brooklyn subway station to catch a vandal who kept twitting "#LoveTrump" around the station.

NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre said the officers erected a wall using plywood last Tuesday to create a "wooden enclosure" that resembled a typical subway construction area, ABC News reports. Delatoree said the officers hid behind the wall and waited for the suspect to appear.

Authorities say the arrest came after the department had gotten complaints from riders about the graffiti. The first complaint was reported on January 9.

"The officers who know the station well asked if they could put up a temporary wall which would create an enclosure, a small room, so the officers could do an operation at that end of the station, where this beam was," Delatoree told ABC. "The officers went in for the first time on March 15. The beam was cleaned off. March 15 they went in, did a plainclothes operation, and sure enough, our man came back."

The suspect, 43-year-old Jamie Montemarano, was charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti.