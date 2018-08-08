94°
Latest Weather Blog
NYPD: Dad fled to Thailand after tossing dead baby in river
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say the father of a 7-month-old baby found floating in the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge fled to Thailand after throwing the boy's dead body into the water.
Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said Wednesday he expects 37-year-old James Currie to be returned to the U.S. within the week to face a felony charge of concealment of a human corpse.
Additional charges could be filed pending an autopsy.
A tourist from Oklahoma noticed the baby near the South Street Seaport around 4 p.m. Sunday.
Shea says the baby was alive on Saturday when Currie took him to his Bronx apartment under a custody arrangement.
He says detectives believe the child was dead when Currie left the apartment and headed for Manhattan on Sunday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Shooter still at large after shots fired at officer Tuesday night
-
It's back to school time for West Baton Rouge, six other parishes
-
Historic Mississippi home makes moves to Baton Rouge neighborhood
-
School resource officers return to Baker schools
-
West Baton Rouge schools prepare for academic year