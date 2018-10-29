NYPD commissioner apologizes over mishandled 1994 rape case

63°
6 hours 52 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, October 28 2018 Oct 28, 2018 October 28, 2018 8:47 PM October 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KCRG

NEW YORK (AP) - The head of the New York Police Department is apologizing to a woman who came forward with a rape allegation in 1994 but was discredited by police.
 
Police Commissioner James O'Neill, in a letter released Sunday, offered the woman his "heartfelt apology for all aspersions cast upon your credibility by NYPD personnel those many years ago." He says the department let her down "in almost every possible way."
 
The woman reported being raped in Brooklyn's Prospect Park in April 1994. A newspaper columnist at the time wrote that police sources thought she'd made up the attack.
 
The department disclosed in January that modern DNA analysis methods found a match to a man serving prison time for rape. He denied involvement.
 
The Associated Press doesn't normally identify victims of sexual assault.

