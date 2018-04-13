80°
NYC tourist robbed of 'Make America Great Again' hat at knifepoint

2 hours 16 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, April 13 2018 Apr 13, 2018 April 13, 2018 2:46 PM April 13, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW YORK - Two men, one brandishing a knife, robbed a New York City tourist of his red "Make America Great Again" hat, police said Friday.

The 18-year-old Danish victim, whose name was not disclosed, claimed he was about to enter the subway in Union Square Thursday at 5:40 p.m. when a man grabbed him from behind and swiped the red baseball-style cap from his head, police said.

There was a struggle over the hat when a second man flashed a knife and pointed it at the victim before the two made off with the hat, police said.

Police sketch of one of the thieves

The hat reads “Make America Great Again,” according to a police source. Also known as “MAGA,” the slogan was popularized by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The armed suspect was described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, about six feet tall with short hair and wearing a brown jacket. Police are seeking the public’s help in finding him and his accomplice.

