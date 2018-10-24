NYC offices of CNN evacuated over possible pipe bomb

Photo: WSPA

WASHINGTON (AP) - CNN says its offices in Manhattan have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

The news network reported on Wednesday morning that a police bomb squad was at its offices. Law enforcement tells the associated press the device is believed to be a pipe bomb.

The U.S. Secret Service says agents have intercepted packages containing "possible explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Law enforcement officials say the CNN package was discovered in the mail room. It's not clear yet if it's related to the other packages.