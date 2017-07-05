NYC officer shot, killed while sitting in police car

NEW YORK - An on-duty New York City police officer was killed early Wednesday after a gunman walked up to her patrol vehicle and fired shots through the window, authorities said.

Police say 48-year-old Miosotis Familia, a 12-year veteran assigned to the New York City Police Department's 46th Precinct's Anti-Crime unit, was taken to a Bronx hospital where she was pronounced dead early Wednesday morning.

New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O'Neill said Familia had been shot in the head in an "unprovoked attack" shortly after midnight while sitting with her partner in a marked police vehicle. O'Neill told reporters the vehicle had been parked there since March due to increased gang activity in the area.

Familia's partner radioed for assistance, while other uniformed officers chased after the suspect, who took off on foot. Police say they confronted and fatally shot the suspect after he pulled his weapon on them.

O'Neill said the suspect has been identified as 34-yea-old Alexander Bonds of New York City.

Another person, believed to be an innocent bystander, was struck by a bullet and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Familia's partner was not injured in the attack.

“It is clear this was an unprovoked attack on police officers who were assigned to keep the people of this great city safe,” O'Neill told reporters at Saint Barnabas Hospital, where Familia was transported. “She was sitting in the vehicle and he came up and fired a round into the vehicle. I don’t know if anything else could be more unprovoked than that.”

O'Neill later wrote on his verified Twitter account that Familia was "assassinated."

Police sources told ABC News that surveillance footage recovered from the scene show the suspect "purposefully" walking up to the command vehicle and firing through the passenger's side window. Familia was writing in her memo book at the time, and likely didn't notice the shooter as he approached the vehicle.