NYC-area estate of 1st US self-made female millionaire sold

Photo: The Daily Mail

IRVINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - The New York estate of a black entrepreneur who's considered the nation's first self-made female millionaire has been purchased by an organization founded by the owner of Essence magazine.



The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that Madam C.J. Walker's century-old Italianate-style mansion outside New York City was recently bought by the New Voices Foundation, started by Richelieu Dennis.



A purchase price wasn't released.



Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in Louisiana in 1867 to former slaves. After marrying a St. Louis newspaperman, she changed her name to Madam C.J. Walker and began selling her own hair products made for black women, a venture that made her wealthy.



She moved to New York in 1916 and two years later built Villa Lewaro in Westchester County. She died there in 1919.

