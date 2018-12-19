54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NYC-area estate of 1st US self-made female millionaire sold

1 hour 18 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, December 19 2018 Dec 19, 2018 December 19, 2018 3:35 PM December 19, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Daily Mail

IRVINGTON, N.Y. (AP) - The New York estate of a black entrepreneur who's considered the nation's first self-made female millionaire has been purchased by an organization founded by the owner of Essence magazine.
 
The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that Madam C.J. Walker's century-old Italianate-style mansion outside New York City was recently bought by the New Voices Foundation, started by Richelieu Dennis.
 
A purchase price wasn't released.
 
Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in Louisiana in 1867 to former slaves. After marrying a St. Louis newspaperman, she changed her name to Madam C.J. Walker and began selling her own hair products made for black women, a venture that made her wealthy.
 
She moved to New York in 1916 and two years later built Villa Lewaro in Westchester County. She died there in 1919.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days