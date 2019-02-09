55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NY woman resorts to baseball bat after patty not available

5 hours 15 seconds ago Saturday, February 09 2019 Feb 9, 2019 February 09, 2019 1:03 PM February 09, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - A woman who couldn't get a beef patty at a favorite New York eatery used a baseball bat in protest.
  
On Saturday, police released surveillance video of the woman in action in the Bronx - smashing a restaurant's windows after learning the eatery had run out of her favorite food.
  
Police say the woman at the Back Home restaurant in the Morrisania neighborhood came in on Jan. 15 and ordered a patty. She was told they'd run out, and she got upset.
  
Authorities say she left and came back to the Jamaican restaurant with the bat. The video shows a woman bashing in two windows.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days