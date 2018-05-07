NY attorney general resigns over abuse claims

NEW YORK - New York's attorney general has announced his resignation after four women accused the Democrat of physically abusing them.

Eric Schneiderman released a statement late Monday saying the allegations will "effectively prevent him from leading the office's work" and therefore will resign on the close of business on Tuesday.

Schneiderman says it's been a great honor and privilege to serve as attorney general. He says he strongly contests the allegations, which he calls unrelated to his professional conduct or operations of the office.

Two of the women spoke on the record to The New Yorker. They say Schneiderman repeatedly hit them, often after drinking, and without their consent.