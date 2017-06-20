NWS issues special local statement for coastal parishes

TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT

LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Pierre Part

- Napoleonville

- Labadieville

WIND

- Latest local forecast: below tropical storm force wind

- Peak wind forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

- Current threat to life and property: elevated

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for tropical storm force wind of 39 to 57 mph.

- To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited wind impacts. Efforts should now be underway to secure all properties.

- Hazardous wind is possible. Failure to adequately shelter may result in serious injury.

- Potential impacts: limited

- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes, unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

- Many large tree limbs broken off, a few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted, some fences and roadway signs blown over

- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places, hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways

- Scattered power and communications outages

STORM SURGE

- No storm surge inundation forecast

- Current threat to life and property: none

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- Emergency planning for this event need not include a threat for storm surge flooding. The ground will remain largely unflooded from surge water or only have spots minimally affected by surge water encroachment. Surf conditions may still be rough with some beach erosion. Stronger than normal rip currents may also be present.

- Little to no preparations needed to guard against storm surge flooding at this time.

- Ensure readiness for the next storm surge event.

- Potential impacts: little to none

- Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.

FLOODING RAIN

- Latest local forecast: flash flood watch is in effect

- Peak rainfall amounts: additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts

- Current threat to life and property: elevated

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for minor flooding where peak rainfall totals are near amounts conducive for localized flash flooding and rapid inundation.

- To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited flooding rain impacts.

- Localized flooding is possible. If flood related watches and warnings are issued, heed recommended actions.

- Potential impacts: limited

- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. (Also) A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow, some brief road and bridge closures

TORNADO

- Latest local forecast: situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes

- Current threat to life and property: elevated - the tornado threat has increased from the previous assessment.

- Emergency planning should include a reasonable threat for isolated tornadoes, mostly with shorter and narrower damage paths.

- To be safe, prepare for the potential of limited tornado impacts.

- Listen for tornado watches and warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly if a tornado approaches.

- Potential impacts: limited

- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.

- locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS

Disturbance gradually becoming better organized over the central Gulf of Mexico

NEW INFORMATION

Changes to watches and warnings:

- A tropical storm warning has been issued for East Cameron

Current watches and warnings:

- A tropical storm watch is in effect for Jefferson, and West Cameron

- A tropical storm warning is in effect for East Cameron, Iberia, Lower St. Martin, St. Mary, and Vermilion

STORM INFORMATION

- About 350 miles south-southeast of Cameron, La. or about 290 miles south-southeast of Morgan City, La.

- Storm intensity: 40 mph

- Movement: northwest at 9 mph

Situation overview: as of 7am CDT, satellite imagery shows that the center of potential tropical cyclone three is becoming better defined and is likely to become a tropical or subtropical cyclone later today. Rainbands associated with the system will begin to move over the area this afternoon with heavy rainfall and localized flooding possible. A threat for one or two tornadoes will also exist with these rainbands. The heavy rainfall and potential for localized flooding will be the primary hazard with this system as it moves across the region. The system is expected to approach the southwest Louisiana coast late tonight, with sustained winds increasing to near tropical storm force by early Wednesday morning for locations south of I-10 and east of Cameron. The center of circulation is forecast to make landfall late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Coastal areas to the east of the center of circulation could possibly see 1 to 3 feet of inundation.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

FLOODING RAIN

- Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

Potential impacts include:

- Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

- Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. (Also) A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures.

WIND

- Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

Potential impacts include:

- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about

- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over

- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways

- Scattered power and communications outages.

TORNADOES

- Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

Potential impacts include:

- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.

- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

SURGE

- Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Now is the time to bring to completion all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Keep cell phones well charged and handy. Also, cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful after the storm. Locate your chargers and keep them with your cell phone. If you are a visitor and still in the area, listen for the name of the city or town in which you are staying within local news updates. Be sure you know the name of the county or parish in which it resides. Pay attention for instructions from local authorities. Closely monitor NOAA weather radio or other local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast.

