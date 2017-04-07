73°
Numerous injuries reported in I-12 wreck Friday

1 hour 10 minutes 56 seconds ago April 07, 2017 Apr 7, 2017 Friday, April 07 2017 April 07, 2017 5:07 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

LIVINGSTON – As many as twelve people could be hurt in an accident on I-12; some of them children, sources told WBRZ Friday.

The wreck happened in a stretch of interstate between Walker and Livingston. There are no state traffic cameras in the area but WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology showed significant delays in the area. 

The wreck happened on I-12 East around 5 p.m.

Numerous first responders were headed to the scene. Specific information has not been released.

Check back for updates.

