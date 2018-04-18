Number of occupants in FEMA trailers decline since 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE - Survivors from the 2016 flood are continuing to make strides in their recovery, as only 1,000 occupants remain in FEMA mobile home units.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that more than 3,500 victims have returned to their homes following the catastrophic flood in August of 2016.

As of April 17, 2018, FEMA says almost 1,000 people remain in trailers: 430 in East Baton Rouge Parish, 223 in Livingston Parish, and 103 occupants in Ascension Parish.

The agency says a total of 4,500 trailers were provided after the flood across 16 parishes.