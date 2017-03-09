NTSB: Fatal rail crossing not on tour bus route

A National Transportation Safety Board member says the Texas tour bus hit by a freight train was not supposed to have taken the road where it got stuck at a rail crossing.



WLOX-TV reports that Robert Sumwalt told a news conference the driver may have followed a GPS set for commercial vehicle use rather than directions from a Florida-based tour company. Sumwalt is a member of the National Transportation Safety Board.



He said two other buses apparently followed the route given by Diamond Tours to the casino where they were headed in Biloxi, Mississippi.



The crash killed four bus passengers and injured dozens.



The Sun Herald reports that investigators plan to interview the bus driver in coming days. Sumwalt didn't identify the driver.