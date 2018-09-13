83°
NRA TV show depicts 'Thomas & Friends' in KKK hoods

Thursday, September 13 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: NRA TV
NEW YORK (AP) - The National Rifle Association's online video channel portrayed trains from the longtime children's show "Thomas & Friends" wearing Ku Klux Klan hoods while riding on flaming tracks.
  
The host of NRATV's "Relentless" on Friday questioned why the program is adding characters from around the world as it partners with the United Nations to promote sustainable development goals. Dana Loesch wondered how the show could introduce ethnic diversity when the trains have "gray faces."
  
The program then showed several engines with KKK hoods.
  
Mattel, which owns the Thomas the Tank Engine brand, told The New York Times it has always been a priority to promote inclusivity. The company said it denounces any images that convey a message not in line company values.
  
The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

