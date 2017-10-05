NRA open to regulation of bump stocks after Vegas shooting

86°
Thursday, October 05 2017
WASHINGTON - The National Rifle Association says the 'bump stocks' device that the Las Vegas shooter used to turn semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons should be "subject to additional regulations."
  
In a statement on Thursday, the NRA says the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives should immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law.
  
The organization which holds a powerful sway over members of Congress dismissed some of the initial response from lawmakers who have pressed for more gun control.
  
Said the NRA: "Banning guns from law-abiding Americans based on the criminal act of a madman will do nothing to prevent future attacks."
  
The statement came from NRA leaders Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox.

