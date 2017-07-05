80°
NPR's Declaration of Independence tweets confuse some

1 hour 39 minutes 47 seconds ago July 05, 2017 Jul 5, 2017 Wednesday, July 05 2017 July 05, 2017 7:44 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Twitter
WASHINGTON - National Public Radio marked the Fourth of July by tweeting the entire Declaration of Independence, but it seems some Twitter users didn't recognize what they were reading.
  
The broadcaster tweeted out the words of the declaration line-by-line Tuesday. Some of the founders' criticisms of King George III were met with angry responses from some who seemed to believe the tweets were a reference to President Donald Trump. Others were under the impression NPR was trying to provoke Trump with the tweets.
  
Some people later realized their mistake and apologized for the confusion.
NPR broadcast its annual reading of the declaration for the 29th straight year on Independence Day. This is the first year the tradition has been extended to Twitter.
  
Spokeswoman Allyssa Pollard says the tweets were shared by thousands of people and generated "a lively conversation."

