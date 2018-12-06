51°
November border arrests jump 78 percent on year

Thursday, December 06 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SAN DIEGO (AP) - U.S. Border Patrol arrests in November jumped 78 percent from a year earlier, with families and children accounting for a majority for a third straight month.
  
The numbers released Thursday by parent agency Customs and Border Protection are the latest sign that people who cross the border illegally are increasingly families and children traveling alone. It's a trend that began several years ago but has accelerated since summer.
  
The Border Patrol made more than 25,000 arrests of people who came as families in November, nearly four times the same period last year. There were nearly 5,300 arrests of unaccompanied children, up 33 percent from a year earlier.
  
Overall, the Border Patrol made nearly 52,000 arrests last month. It was the fourth straight month-to-month increase.

