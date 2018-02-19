Notre Dame hammers #9 LSU, 11-3 to take series

Baton Rouge, LA - 1999, that was the last time LSU lost an opening weekend series until Sunday afternoon. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish showed up this weekend and hammered the Tigers in a rude visit to Alex Box Stadium, winning the rubber-match 11-3 on Sunday to take the series 2-1.

"We just totally were outclassed, playing, coaching, just everything," LSU coach Paul Mainieri said.

Notre Dame right fielder Eric Gilgenbach smashed a three-run homerun off Todd Peterson in the fourth inning that gave the Irish a 3-1 lead. Peterson's day was cut short after four innings and allowing three earned runs while walking four and striking out two Irish.

Notre Dame added three more runs in the 6th inning to make it a 6-3 ball game. Then in the 9th, Gilgenbach would cap off his unreal weekend with a grand slam off reliever Nick Bush. Gilgenbach went 3-of-4 with two home runs and seven RBIs on Sunday finishing with nine 9 RBIs for the weekend series.

"Everything they did, they did extremely well," said Mainieri. I've got to give them a lot of credit. They came down here and took it to us."

LSU's Beau Jordan went yard for the second time in back-to-back games. He finished the game 2-for-2 with a solo homer and double.

Pitching continues to be a work in progress. On Sunday LSU allowed 12 free passes and threw 82 of its 152 pitches for strikes.

Next up LSU will host New Orleans Wednesday night at 6:30.