Notorious flooding spot on I-110 clear during Thursday's rainfall

BATON ROUGE - Rain pooled on Interstate 110 Thursday morning, but not enough to cause any major problems. Besides a 10-minute lane closure near Scenic Highway, both pumps on I-110 were able to handle the downpour.

"We had ours working the way they were supposed to be," said Transportation and Drainage Director Fred Raiford.

"It did fine," said DOTD's Rodney Mallett. "We had no interstate closures related to the pumps."

Both the city's and state's pumps clicked on at various times Thursday morning, keeping the roadway clear. But that hasn't always been the case on the Governor's Mansion curve. Previous storms have caused massive flash flooding, even road closures—which is something DOTD says the pumps have a problem controlling.

"That was just a rain capacity issue," said Mallett. "What happens is, if you ever use a colander or fill up your sink, you get a ton of water in one area, it takes a while to drain."

With more rain forecasted to come down Thursday evening, both the city and state say they are as ready as they can be.

"My concern right now is making sure we get the runoff, be sure that works, make sure the channels are open," said Raiford.

"But at the same time if it's just inundated with a large amount of rain at one time very quickly, it may take a while for the drains to catch up," said Mallett.