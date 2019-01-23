67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Notorious contractor accused of scamming flood victims expected in court

1 hour 33 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 January 23, 2019 6:42 AM January 23, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Alleged corrupt contractor Michael Simmers is expected back in an East Baton Rouge Parish courtroom this morning. 

Simmers faces contractor fraud charges in three parishes stemming from cases involving 2016 flood victims. 

He was arrested in 2017 for taking money from victims to repair their homes and never completing the work. Some homeowners said they were scammed out of as much as $50,000.

It was discovered Simmers didn't have a contractor's license at the time he agreed to do work for the victims. 

Back in December, Simmers was sentenced to 18 years in prison and three years probation in Livingston Parish. He must also pay more than $100,000 in restitution to his victims in that parish.

Simmers is set to be in court January 28 in Ascension Parish to face more charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days