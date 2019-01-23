Notorious contractor accused of scamming flood victims expected in court

BATON ROUGE - Alleged corrupt contractor Michael Simmers is expected back in an East Baton Rouge Parish courtroom this morning.

Simmers faces contractor fraud charges in three parishes stemming from cases involving 2016 flood victims.

He was arrested in 2017 for taking money from victims to repair their homes and never completing the work. Some homeowners said they were scammed out of as much as $50,000.

It was discovered Simmers didn't have a contractor's license at the time he agreed to do work for the victims.

Back in December, Simmers was sentenced to 18 years in prison and three years probation in Livingston Parish. He must also pay more than $100,000 in restitution to his victims in that parish.

Simmers is set to be in court January 28 in Ascension Parish to face more charges.