Notorious auto shop files for bankruptcy, new business takes its place

BATON ROUGE - Owens Collision has filed for bankruptcy, but its building is now the home of an auto repair shop incorporated just last week.

The filing comes after months of legal battles over harmful business practices the auto body shop reportedly employed. Last year, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry filed suit against Owens, alleging that its practices and advertising were dishonest.

Many customers complained about long and unpleasant dealings with the business, including overcharging for repairs and other exorbitant fees. The state's suit also claimed Owens misrepresented the contract customers signed and held vehicles longer than necessary “to increase non-repair fees."

Judge Todd Hernandez ordered the business to correct its "absurd" and "unethical" practices.

Despite the recent filing, the business' old location at 12525 Jefferson Highway appears to be bustling once again.

An attorney representing Greg Owens tells WBRZ that Owens Collision ceased operations after its bankruptcy filing on Dec. 21. However, bankruptcy documents show the property was donated from Owens Collision to GLO Investments, which is also run by Greg Owens.

On Dec. 28 attorney Ashly Earl incorporated Allstar Affordable Collision and Service, LLC. It lists Allstar Collision Max, LLC as its only officer.

Allstar Collision Max lists Greg Owens as its only officer.

Some Owens Collision signs are still visible from outside the business.