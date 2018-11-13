42°
Nothing but net: Harlem Globetrotters coming to Raising Canes River Center
BATON ROUGE - The legendary Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Baton Rouge.
The basketball players will perform jaw-dropping tricks that will keep people on the edge of their seats. The family friendly event will take place at the Raising Cane's River Center on November 30.
WBRZ's Ashley Fruge had the chance to interview star player El Gato Melendez. Be sure to watch the full video to see a preview of some of the tricks that will be featured at the event. Click here to buy tickets.
