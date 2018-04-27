Not this time

12 of 16 weekends in 2018 have had measurable rain; this one will go against that trend. And you have to wonder on this last weekend of April, how many more will go without nasty humidity?

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Friday brings a tricky weather setup. An upper level disturbance passing through the region is not expected to fire off widespread showers and thunderstorms due to limited moisture. In fact, less than 10 percent of the WBRZ Weather forecast area will receive measurable rain. However, the upper energy is rigorous enough that rain cannot be eliminated from the forecast. Partly to mostly sunny skies are anticipated otherwise with high temperatures in the mid 70s and northwest winds of 5-10mph. Any precipitation will diminish by late afternoon followed by clearing skies overnight and lows in the mid 50s.

Up Next: Lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures are ahead for Saturday and Sunday with no humidity. Both afternoons will top out close to 80 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Thermometers will climb a bit more into the middle of next week with rain chances returning by Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

A positively tilted shortwave will move across the area on Friday. Moisture will be limited but cold air aloft will create instability and a low freezing level. Compared to Thursday morning, even less precipitation is expected but perhaps in the isolated activity that can develop, there is a better chance for thunderstorms. This setup does not traditionally produce severe weather but some ingredients are in place to suggest that if storms can fire, hail is possible. Again, measurable rain coverage will be limited with this system and action will tend to diminish as it moves through by late afternoon. On the heels of that wave, a pleasant pattern will hold for the weekend. High pressure will settle in at the surface leading to dry conditions and seasonable temperatures through Monday. A ridge building over the eastern U.S. will result in warming temperatures with highs climbing into the middle 80s by the middle of next week. Additionally, return flow will result in increasing rain chances. Another front is possible late next week.

