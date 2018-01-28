60°
Latest Weather Blog
Not just a drunken revelry: Mardi Gras for kids as well
NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras is often seen as an adults-only, drunken holiday.
But while that's certainly a factor along Bourbon Street, Mardi Gras is generally a family-friendly holiday.
Children can be seen lining the parade routes, families spend weeks making costumes together and there's even kid-centered parades.
Ariana Maria Ybarra, a married mother with two young girls, says her family has spent recent weeks preparing for Chewbacchus, the Star Wars-themed walking parade in the city's Marigny neighborhood slated for Feb. 3.
She said Mardi Gras is the best quality time they get as a family all year because they spend the weekends preparing their costumes and going to parades together.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sandbags made available for EBR residents during Saturday's flooding
-
Loved ones mourn Baton Rouge woman found shot to death on South...
-
WATCH: White lion cub rejected by mother remains extremely playful
-
Wild turkeys terrorizing neighborhood residents sparks investigation
-
WATCH: Baby seal released back into wild after battling pneumonia