Not just a drunken revelry: Mardi Gras for kids as well

4 hours 26 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, January 28 2018 Jan 28, 2018 January 28, 2018 11:53 AM January 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: NOLA.com
NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras is often seen as an adults-only, drunken holiday.
  
But while that's certainly a factor along Bourbon Street, Mardi Gras is generally a family-friendly holiday.
  
Children can be seen lining the parade routes, families spend weeks making costumes together and there's even kid-centered parades.
  
Ariana Maria Ybarra, a married mother with two young girls, says her family has spent recent weeks preparing for Chewbacchus, the Star Wars-themed walking parade in the city's Marigny neighborhood slated for Feb. 3.
  
She said Mardi Gras is the best quality time they get as a family all year because they spend the weekends preparing their costumes and going to parades together.
