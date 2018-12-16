46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Not into bingo, 84-year-old Texas woman gets college degree

6 hours 11 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, December 16 2018 Dec 16, 2018 December 16, 2018 4:37 PM December 16, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Fort Worth Star Telegram
RICHARDSON, Texas (AP) - After raising five kids and retiring at age 77 from her secretarial job, Janet Fein couldn't be blamed for finally relaxing, but that's not her.
  
Fein, now 84, went to back to school. And this week she'll accomplish a long-held goal when she graduates from the University of Texas at Dallas with a bachelor's degree. Fein says, "I didn't have anything to do in retirement and I didn't think that playing bingo was up to my speed."
  
Fein made it to class even after she had to start using a walker. Then her knees gave out, so she did a semester of independent study and took online classes to fulfill her degree requirements.
  
Fein's college adviser, Sheila Rollerson, says, "She did not give up in the midst of her challenges."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days