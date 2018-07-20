83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Not guilty plea from judge accused of indecent behavior

2 hours 48 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, July 20 2018 Jul 20, 2018 July 20, 2018 7:01 AM July 20, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Jeff Perilloux

LAPLACE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana judge has entered a plea of not guilty to three felony counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and a misdemeanor sexual battery count.

New Orleans area news outlets report that St. John the Baptist Parish Judge Jeff Perilloux entered the plea Thursday in LaPlace. An indictment in June accused Perilloux of committing "lewd or lascivious" acts upon two girls in May and June of 2017 and "intentionally" touching the breasts of another last December.

Perilloux has been suspended from hearing cases at his own request. The state Supreme Court has appointed state Judge Dennis Waldron to oversee the case.

Perilloux, who is free on a $35,000 bond, maintains he never did anything improper with the alleged victims. His next court appearance is Sept. 18.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days