74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

North Macedonia: Ex-minister attacked in prison to stay home

5 hours 14 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, February 23 2019 Feb 23, 2019 February 23, 2019 1:47 PM February 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) - A court in North Macedonia has ordered that a former government minister who was assaulted in a prison yard by other inmates be detained at home instead.
  
The court in the capital of Skopje decided late Friday that former construction minister Mile Janakieski should serve his pre-trial 30-day detention at home after he was slightly injured in the attack. Janakieski was punched and kicked by inmates in the prison yard. He appealed the detention after the incident.
  
Janakieski, a conservative, is awaiting trial in connection with the violent storming of parliament in 2017.
  
A former labor minister facing similar charges remained detained in prison.
  
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days