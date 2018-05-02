81°
North Louisiana mayor arrested, accused of mishandling funds

Wednesday, May 02 2018
Source: Associated Press
MINDEN, La. (AP) - The mayor of a north Louisiana town has been arrested for allegedly mishandling the town's funds.

Louisiana State Police said Cotton Valley Mayor Joseph Alexander was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony abuse of power. He was processed at the Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center and released after posting $1,000 bail. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

State police said the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office asked for help investigating two allegations filed last year against Alexander. Hugo Holland, assistant district attorney for Bossier and Webster parishes, says the amount in both instances was less than $1,000.

Information obtained from the investigation led to an arrest warrant for Alexander, who was elected mayor in December 2016.

The mayor's office refused comment about the arrest.

