North Louisiana hospitals' deal gets legislative review

3 hours 12 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, September 18 2018 Sep 18, 2018 September 18, 2018 12:42 PM September 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Several lawmakers bid good riddance to the outgoing manager of the state-owned, safety-net hospitals in north Louisiana, saying they expected a new oversight deal to improve the facilities.

The Shreveport and Monroe hospitals which care for the poor and uninsured and help train Louisiana State University medical students will shift to new management Oct. 1. A new company jointly controlled by LSU and Ochsner Health System will take charge of the hospitals and clinics under a yearslong, multibillion-dollar deal. That company will replace BRF, which has managed the facilities since 2013 and repeatedly clashed with LSU.

During a Tuesday hearing on the new management structure, Shreveport Sen. Greg Tarver said he was happy to see BRF go, a sentiment echoed by several members of the Legislature's joint budget committee.

