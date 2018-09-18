North Louisiana hospitals' deal gets legislative review

Photo: U.S. News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Several lawmakers bid good riddance to the outgoing manager of the state-owned, safety-net hospitals in north Louisiana, saying they expected a new oversight deal to improve the facilities.

The Shreveport and Monroe hospitals which care for the poor and uninsured and help train Louisiana State University medical students will shift to new management Oct. 1. A new company jointly controlled by LSU and Ochsner Health System will take charge of the hospitals and clinics under a yearslong, multibillion-dollar deal. That company will replace BRF, which has managed the facilities since 2013 and repeatedly clashed with LSU.

During a Tuesday hearing on the new management structure, Shreveport Sen. Greg Tarver said he was happy to see BRF go, a sentiment echoed by several members of the Legislature's joint budget committee.