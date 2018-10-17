North Louisiana government OKs Sunday liquor sales

MONROE, La. (AP) - A North Louisiana government has approved Sunday liquor sales for unincorporated parts of its area.

The News-Star reports the Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted 4-2 Monday for the ordinance which takes effect immediately. The changes allow package sales for beverages with high- and low-alcohol content on Sunday afternoons. The vote does not change anything for incorporated areas of the parish including West Monroe, Monroe, Richwood, and Sterlington. Several people spoke against the change, citing religious beliefs and the desire to maintain Sunday as holy.

Charlie Heck spoke in favor of the ordinance, noting that passing it would not require anyone to buy alcohol if they didn't want it. Several business owners said the move will make their businesses more competitive because they've been losing money on Sunday sales.