Latest Weather Blog
North Louisiana government OKs Sunday liquor sales
MONROE, La. (AP) - A North Louisiana government has approved Sunday liquor sales for unincorporated parts of its area.
The News-Star reports the Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted 4-2 Monday for the ordinance which takes effect immediately. The changes allow package sales for beverages with high- and low-alcohol content on Sunday afternoons. The vote does not change anything for incorporated areas of the parish including West Monroe, Monroe, Richwood, and Sterlington. Several people spoke against the change, citing religious beliefs and the desire to maintain Sunday as holy.
Charlie Heck spoke in favor of the ordinance, noting that passing it would not require anyone to buy alcohol if they didn't want it. Several business owners said the move will make their businesses more competitive because they've been losing money on Sunday sales.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSP investigating after woman killed in motorcycle crash
-
Delayed start times for Ascension schools due to Sunshine Bridge closure
-
Truck trapped after trees falls on Greenwell Street
-
Sunshine Bridge closure hurts sugar cane farmers
-
Nearly 20 years after high-profile murder, police break Kassie Federer case; Suspect...