80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

North Louisiana-based military base looks to fight birds

2 hours 42 minutes 51 seconds ago Wednesday, July 18 2018 Jul 18, 2018 July 18, 2018 5:52 AM July 18, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Shreveport Times

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (AP) - Vultures on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base in north Louisiana are causing a problem, prompting officials to bring out the pyrotechnic screamers.

The Times reports those noisemakers aimed at scaring away the birds make a loud whistling noise and base officials say they're similar to fireworks. Officially, the operation is called a Bird and Animal Strike Hazard operation, or BASH for short.

Two different types of vultures are typically seen in Louisiana - the black vulture and the turkey vulture. The base says the birds pose a safety hazard to ingoing and outgoing aircraft and are destructive to base property.

The screamers began operating Monday and will be in effect through Friday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days