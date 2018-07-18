North Louisiana-based military base looks to fight birds

Photo: Shreveport Times

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. (AP) - Vultures on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base in north Louisiana are causing a problem, prompting officials to bring out the pyrotechnic screamers.

The Times reports those noisemakers aimed at scaring away the birds make a loud whistling noise and base officials say they're similar to fireworks. Officially, the operation is called a Bird and Animal Strike Hazard operation, or BASH for short.

Two different types of vultures are typically seen in Louisiana - the black vulture and the turkey vulture. The base says the birds pose a safety hazard to ingoing and outgoing aircraft and are destructive to base property.

The screamers began operating Monday and will be in effect through Friday.