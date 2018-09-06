84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
North Korean charged in Sony, Wannacry attacks

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department has charged a computer programmer working on behalf of the North Korean government with the hack of Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, along with the massive Wannacry ransomware attack last year and an $81 million theft from a bank in Bangladesh.
  
The department identifies the programmer as Park Jin Hyok.
  
Assistant Attorney General John Demers says it was one of the most complex cybercriminal investigations conducted by the department.
  

