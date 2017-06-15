81°
North Korea releases Otto Warmbier on humanitarian grounds

29 minutes 57 seconds ago June 15, 2017 Jun 15, 2017 Thursday, June 15 2017 June 15, 2017 7:59 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WYOMING, Ohio  - The Latest on an American college student freed this week by North Korea (all times local): 8:10 a.m. Doctors treating an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma plan to discuss his medical condition. Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier (WORM'-bir) was taken immediately to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his arrival Tuesday night in Ohio. A UC Health spokeswoman says doctors will have a news conference on campus Thursday afternoon. His parents plan a Thursday morning news conference. His father Fred Warmbier told told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was "terrorized and brutalized" during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year. He said Otto "is not in great shape right now" and that his family is "adjusting to a different reality."

