North Korea fires 4 ballistic missiles into ocean
SEOUL, South Korea -North Korea has fired four banned ballistic missiles.
South Korean and Japanese officials say the missiles flew about 620 miles, with three of them landing in waters that Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone.
It's not clear the exact type of missiles fired, but the tests will be viewed as a provocation by the Trump administration, which is working on its policy for North Korea.
