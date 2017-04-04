North Korea fired medium-range ballistic missile

Image: BBC

SEOUL, South Korea - The U.S. Pacific Command says North Korea fired a medium-range ballistic missile at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday Seoul time from a spot on its east coast near the city of Sinpo.



The command says it tracked the missile until it landed at 6:51 a.m. in the Sea of Japan.



The command says it believes the missile was a KN-15 medium range ballistic missile.



In a statement, the agency said: "U.S. Pacific Command is fully committed to working closely with our Republic of Korea and Japanese allies to maintain security. The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America."