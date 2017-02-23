North Dakota officials plead with last protesters to leave

CANNON BALL - Public officials in North Dakota are pleading with the remaining protesters at the Dakota Access oil pipeline camp to pack up and leave so authorities can resume cleaning up the premises without any further arrests.



Most of the campers marched out of the area ahead of a Wednesday deadline to get off the federal land, and authorities arrested 10 people who defied the order in a final show of dissent. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says none of the law enforcement officers left the main highway outside the camp.



Burgum says between 25 and 50 people are left at the camp. He says they will "have every opportunity" to leave without getting arrested.



The governor says the ongoing cleanup at the camp is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Thursday.