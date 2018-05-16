North Carolina teachers say they are stretched thin

Photo: Daily Beast

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina teachers gathering for a rally to demand better resources from lawmakers say they're stretched thin.

Ahead of the march on Wednesday, downtown blocks filled with teachers wearing red, and chants could be heard. At the Legislative Building, where an afternoon rally was scheduled following the march, some teachers had already come inside to lobby their legislators.

Rachel Holdridge is a special education teacher at Wilmington's Alderman Elementary School. She says she drives for Uber to make ends meet despite working in education for 22 years.

She said lawmakers and state government have let teachers down by failing to equip them properly to do their job.

Holdridge said: "They keep giving tiny raises and taking so much away from the kids."

Tiffany Pfouts, an arts teacher at Mills Park Middle School in Cary, said simple needs such as building repairs at her school have been neglected.