North Carolina's "bathroom bill" repeal: who's satisfied?

RALEIGH - North Carolina politicians are rolling back a law that blocked some anti-discrimination protections for LGBT people, but it isn't yet clear if it's enough to coax back businesses and sporting events that have skipped the state.



Initial reactions were largely muted on Thursday's compromise repeal. Advocates say it still leaves gays, lesbians and transgender people vulnerable to discrimination.



Consultants who advise companies looking for a good place to build operations are divided whether the changes are enough to burnish North Carolina's attraction for IT, biosciences and financial firms.



The compromise plan was worked out under pressure from the NCAA, which threatened to withhold sporting events from the basketball-obsessed state until at least 2023. NCAA President Mark Emmert says the North Carolina law will be reviewed next week.