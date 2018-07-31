74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

North Carolina parents charged after baby dies in hot car

2 hours 54 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, July 31 2018 Jul 31, 2018 July 31, 2018 6:14 PM July 31, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WRAL
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Two North Carolina parents have been arrested after police say a 7-month-old baby died after being left in a hot car for four hours.
  
Raleigh police told local news outlets 50-year-old Jume Mussa and 27-year-old Sifa Selemani are charged with negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.
  
The couple told officers they had returned home at 2 p.m. on June 8 after praying at a mosque, but no one took the baby out of the family's minivan. Around four hours later, investigators said Mussa and Selemani were going to a store and found the baby inside the van.
  
Investigators also said when paramedics arrived, they told police the child had no pulse.
  
Mussa and Selemani are being held in the Wake County jail. It's not known if they have attorneys.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days