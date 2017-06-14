81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

North Carolina man fell into Yellowstone hot spring, burned

1 hour 23 minutes 33 seconds ago June 14, 2017 Jun 14, 2017 Wednesday, June 14 2017 June 14, 2017 10:01 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. - A 21-year-old North Carolina man has suffered severe burns after falling into a hot spring in Yellowstone National Park.
 
Park officials say Gervais Dylan Gatete of Raleigh, an employee of park concessionaire Xanterra Parks and Resorts, fell into a spring in the Lower Geyser Basin on Tuesday.
 
Gatete was with seven other people when he fell. He was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone, Montana, and was flown to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
 
Hospital spokeswoman Suzanne Winchester said he was in critical but stable condition.
 
Park spokeswoman Morgan Warthin said the incident is still under investigation.
 
It's the first serious injury in a thermal area in Yellowstone this year. Last June, a man died after falling into a hot spring in the Norris Geyser Basin.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days