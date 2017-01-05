North Carolina man accused of raping woman at BR area hotel

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a North Carolina man was arrested after they say he raped a woman twice at a Baton Rouge area hotel in November.

Arrest records say Millard Purvis Anderson was charged with second-degree rape Thursday for an incident that happened on Nov. 4, 2016.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office detectives, the victim said she and a friend had agreed to have drinks with four unknown men. Around 10:30 p.m., the two women picked up the men at a local restaurant and drove to a nearby bar.

Around 1:30 a.m., the men asked to be dropped off at a hotel they were staying in. The victim’s friend said she had to use the bathroom and the group went to the hotel room. After using the bathroom, the victim's friend said she was too tired and drunk to drive and laid on the bed with two of the men. The victim then fell asleep on the other bed.

The victim told detectives she was awakened to Anderson pulling on her bra. She then left the room to call a friend to pick her up. When she tried to get her friend from the room, Anderson blocked the door and took her phone. The victim said he then pulled her into a nearby stairwell and raped her.

The victim said Anderson then let her back into the room to clean herself up. Shortly after, he forced his way into the bathroom and made her give him oral sex. He then gave the victim her cellphone and she left the room to meet the friend that she had called. That friend then went back to the room to get the second friend who fell asleep earlier.

Detectives say one of the victims was able to provide a photo of Anderson. Investigators learned that the room was registered to Anderson. Police and the victims were able to identify Anderson using photos on social media.

A warrant was issued for Anderson’s arrest on Dec. 5. He was arrested Thursday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.