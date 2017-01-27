North Baton Rouge emergency room groundbreaking set for Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – Our Lady of the Lake will host a groundbreaking ceremony on a new emergency room in Baton Rouge Tuesday.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Tuesday, Jan. 31 at from 9 to 10 a.m. at the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic on Airline Highway.

Hospital officials say the new emergency room will close a gap in emergency healthcare services and will bring lifesaving treatment closer to residents in North Baton Rouge.

According to a statement released Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will be joined by Governor John Bel Edwards and the CEO of OLOL regional Medical Center Scott Wester.

Last September, Edwards detailed a plan to bring the new emergency room to Baton Rouge. The facility will be built at the LSU Health Baton Rouge North Clinic. Edwards said that OLOL plans to staff the facility with emergency physiscians 24 hours a day with a full service lab.

“As the son of a retired emergency room nurse, I know how critical it is for a community to have access to immediate care,” Edwards said. “I am grateful to everyone involved in making this new emergency room possible.”