North Baton Rouge economic development slowly growing

BATON ROUGE - The story surrounding North Baton Rouge is slowly changing. New businesses are popping up in Scotlandville, bringing life and options to an area that is normally slow-going.

One of those businesses is Southern Grind Cofé .

“Every business that has come has been successful,” said Chairman of the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, Ronald Smith.

Smith says the district is trying to get more businesses like the coffee shop to invest in the area.

“The grocery stores, the coffee houses, the dry cleaners, the theaters, those are the things that make the community grow,” said Smith.

The community says they're in desperate need for growth.

“I can't even go on this side and get a loaf of bread, that bothers me,” said Vanessa Norman. “So I'm doing my part.”

Norman started an Italian flavored ice business three months ago, called Zaddie's, selling it in Scotlandville.

“We need to bring the money back to our community,” she said.

Others agree.

“I think they can have a lot more variety in the area, it’s a bit scarce,” said Thomas Jackson, who works in North Baton Rouge.

“We need a grocery store, it would be better because we could walk there for people who don't have cars,” added Karen McGill.

The BRNEDD met Monday. They're hoping to announce more businesses coming to the area soon.